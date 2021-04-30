VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

