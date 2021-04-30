VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Short Interest Update

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VGLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. VG Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
VG Life Sciences Company Profile
