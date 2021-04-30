Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

