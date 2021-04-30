Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VWDRY stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

