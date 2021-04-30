Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSPR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

