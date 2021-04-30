Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

VRTX stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,224. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

