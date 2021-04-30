Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 356.9% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericity by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vericity by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERY stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Vericity has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

