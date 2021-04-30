Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OEZVY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Verbund stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Verbund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

