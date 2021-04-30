Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.