Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,077.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

