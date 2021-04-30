Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.80.

