Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

