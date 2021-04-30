Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.95. 89,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

