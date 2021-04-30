VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of SHYD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 5,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

