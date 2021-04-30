VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $72.11. 16,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $72.77.

