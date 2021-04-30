Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Shares of VVV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
