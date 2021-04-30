Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.