Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 1,701,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

