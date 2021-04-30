Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce $6.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.86. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.88 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.82 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

