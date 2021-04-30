US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.