Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.47

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $15.15. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 5,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $585.59 million, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

