Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.93

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

