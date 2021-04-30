Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0085

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $118,642.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096830 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

