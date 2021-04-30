Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

