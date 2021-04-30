Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.67.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
