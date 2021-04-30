Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ULH stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

