Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $150.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

