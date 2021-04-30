United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

