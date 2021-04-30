United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Down 72.2% in April

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

