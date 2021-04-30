United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

