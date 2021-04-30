United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $244.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $205.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.76. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

