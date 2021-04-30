United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Argus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

