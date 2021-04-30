United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

