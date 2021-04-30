United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $204.50.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
