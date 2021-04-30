United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 5,979,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

