United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

UBSI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.