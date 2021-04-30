United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.63 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

