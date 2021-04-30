Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.98

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.98 and last traded at $227.74, with a volume of 19314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

