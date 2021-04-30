Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LATN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,602. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

