Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 11.75 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,224.75 ($55.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,063.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,280.90. The stock has a market cap of £111.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

