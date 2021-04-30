Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Unifi stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $491.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

