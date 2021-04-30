Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UNAM opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Unico American has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.