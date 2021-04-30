Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,651.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $344,233.96 and $77,651.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded flat against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.