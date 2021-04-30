UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMBF stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

