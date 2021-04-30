Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

