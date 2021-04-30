Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.44.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

