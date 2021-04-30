UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.94 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

