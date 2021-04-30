UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.47 to $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

