UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

UDR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

