UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UDR by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.