UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUBCY. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.