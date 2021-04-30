UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,859 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Investments worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

