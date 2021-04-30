UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Winmark by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $193.00 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $200.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

